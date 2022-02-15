Trending:
S. Illinois 65, Bradley 57

February 15, 2022 10:10 pm
BRADLEY (15-12)

Leons 2-5 0-0 5, Mast 5-10 0-1 10, Hickman 3-5 1-1 8, Roberts 5-14 1-2 11, Kent 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 2-5 1-1 5, Tahvanainen 3-6 0-0 8, Montgomery 2-5 1-1 6, Boya 2-4 0-0 4, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 4-6 57.

S. ILLINOIS (14-13)

Domask 11-15 1-1 25, Muila 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 3-6 2-2 8, Coupet 6-10 4-8 19, Jones 3-8 5-10 11, Verplancken 1-4 0-0 2, D’Amico 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Filewich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 12-21 65.

Halftime_S. Illinois 41-22. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 5-16 (Tahvanainen 2-3, Leons 1-2, Montgomery 1-2, Hickman 1-3, Howell 0-1, Kent 0-2, Roberts 0-3), S. Illinois 5-16 (Coupet 3-6, Domask 2-2, Banks 0-2, Jones 0-3, Verplancken 0-3). Rebounds_Bradley 31 (Mast 9), S. Illinois 27 (Coupet 7). Assists_Bradley 8 (Howell 4), S. Illinois 8 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 20, S. Illinois 14. A_4,432 (8,339).

