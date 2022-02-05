S. Illinois 75, Illinois St. 69

S. ILLINOIS (11-12)

Domask 6-13 5-5 18, Muila 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 2-4 0-2 4, Coupet 4-7 2-2 12, Jones 10-14 6-10 31, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Verplancken 0-1 0-0 0, Filewich 4-6 0-0 8, D’Avanzo 0-1 0-0 0, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-19 75.

ILLINOIS ST. (10-14)

Lewis 2-5 4-5 8, McChesney 3-7 4-4 12, Fleming 1-3 2-2 4, Reeves 3-9 2-4 8, Strong 6-12 3-4 18, Freeman 3-11 2-2 9, Schmitt 4-5 2-2 10, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 19-23 69.

Halftime_S. Illinois 41-38. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 8-18 (Jones 5-6, Coupet 2-4, Domask 1-3, Banks 0-1, Verplancken 0-1, Brown 0-3), Illinois St. 6-19 (Strong 3-7, McChesney 2-4, Freeman 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Reeves 0-3). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_S. Illinois 20 (Domask, Coupet 5), Illinois St. 31 (McChesney 8). Assists_S. Illinois 16 (Banks 7), Illinois St. 13 (Reeves 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 19, Illinois St. 15.

