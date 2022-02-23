S. Illinois 90, Illinois St. 69

ILLINOIS ST. (11-19)
Lewis 6-9 1-2 14, Schmitt 3-5 0-0 6, Fleming 2-4 0-0 4, Reeves 6-11 5-5 18, Strong 3-6 1-2 9, Freeman 4-7 2-2 12, McChesney 1-4 0-0 2, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 9-11 69.
S. ILLINOIS (16-13)
D’Avanzo 1-2 2-2 4, Domask 6-10 3-4 16, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Coupet 6-9 7-8 22, Jones 6-11 0-0 16, Verplancken 4-6 0-0 12, Brown 2-3 0-0 6, Muila 2-3 0-1 4, Filewich 2-2 2-3 6, D’Amico 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Keller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-54 14-18 90.
Halftime_S. Illinois 49-24. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 6-12 (Freeman 2-3, Strong 2-3, Lewis 1-2, Reeves 1-2, Fleming 0-1, McChesney 0-1), S. Illinois 14-24 (Jones 4-5, Verplancken 4-5, Coupet 3-6, Brown 2-3, Domask 1-2, Banks 0-1, Keller 0-2). Fouled Out_Fleming. Rebounds_Illinois St. 22 (Lewis 6), S. Illinois 23 (Coupet, Muila 5). Assists_Illinois St. 15 (Freeman 5), S. Illinois 18 (Domask 9). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, S. Illinois 10. A_4,390 (8,339).
