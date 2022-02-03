S. Utah 75, Idaho 59

IDAHO (5-17)

Christensen 4-5 1-2 9, T.Anderson 4-14 2-2 11, Bertain 1-5 0-0 3, Dixon 5-13 6-7 17, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-9 2-3 11, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Hanshaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 11-14 59.

S. UTAH (14-6)

Fausett 5-9 2-2 12, Spurgin 4-6 2-2 10, Jones 9-17 0-0 22, Marin 5-9 1-1 12, Moody 0-4 0-0 0, Knight 5-9 3-5 14, Butler 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Fleming 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-14 75.

Halftime_S. Utah 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-20 (Salih 2-4, T.Anderson 1-3, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-4, Bertain 1-5, Kilgore 0-1), S. Utah 6-21 (Jones 4-8, Knight 1-1, Marin 1-3, Butler 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Moody 0-1, Fausett 0-3, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Christensen. Rebounds_Idaho 26 (Smith 6), S. Utah 35 (Fausett, Jones 9). Assists_Idaho 9 (Bertain 3), S. Utah 10 (Moody 4). Total Fouls_Idaho 16, S. Utah 17. A_2,033 (5,300).

