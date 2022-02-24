S. Utah 82, Montana 74

MONTANA (17-11)
Bannan 8-16 6-6 23, Blakney 2-2 0-0 4, Carter-Hollinger 1-1 0-0 3, Beasley 4-9 4-7 14, Whitney 3-13 7-8 14, Martin 2-5 0-1 6, Parker 3-5 1-3 8, Owens 1-1 0-1 2, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-26 74.
S. UTAH (18-9)
Fausett 5-7 1-2 13, Spurgin 5-13 4-7 15, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Knight 10-13 5-7 26, Marin 2-3 0-2 4, Moody 2-3 0-0 6, Butler 0-3 2-2 2, Fleming 3-3 1-2 8, Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 13-22 82.
Halftime_Montana 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Montana 8-15 (Martin 2-4, Beasley 2-5, Bannan 1-1, Carter-Hollinger 1-1, Parker 1-2, Whitney 1-2), S. Utah 7-15 (Fausett 2-3, Moody 2-3, Fleming 1-1, Knight 1-2, Spurgin 1-2, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter-Hollinger. Rebounds_Montana 25 (Whitney 6), S. Utah 33 (Spurgin 14). Assists_Montana 12 (Bannan, Beasley 4), S. Utah 12 (Spurgin 4). Total Fouls_Montana 19, S. Utah 22. A_1,817 (5,300).
