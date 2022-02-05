S. Utah 84, E. Washington 72

E. WASHINGTON (11-12)

Acliese 5-8 0-0 11, Allegri 3-10 2-2 9, Price 6-10 0-1 14, Bergersen 5-11 1-2 11, Venters 7-12 1-2 19, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 2-2 2-2 8, Landdeck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 6-9 72.

S. UTAH (15-6)

Spurgin 4-6 2-2 11, Butler 5-8 3-3 14, T.Jones 7-15 1-2 19, Knight 6-11 5-8 17, Marin 2-4 3-4 8, Moody 3-5 2-2 11, Moore 2-7 0-0 4, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 16-21 84.

Halftime_E. Washington 37-36. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 10-27 (Venters 4-9, C.Jones 2-2, Price 2-3, Acliese 1-1, Allegri 1-7, Landdeck 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Bergersen 0-3), S. Utah 10-21 (T.Jones 4-8, Moody 3-5, Spurgin 1-1, Butler 1-2, Marin 1-2, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Acliese. Rebounds_E. Washington 23 (Allegri 6), S. Utah 26 (Butler 6). Assists_E. Washington 17 (Price 6), S. Utah 10 (Butler 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 19, S. Utah 17. A_1,876 (5,300).

