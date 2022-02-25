Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 12:09 am
< a min read
      

IDAHO (8-19)

Christensen 4-8 0-2 8, Anderson 1-3 1-2 4, Dixon 3-12 6-6 13, Salih 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Kilgore 0-2 2-2 2, King 2-5 2-2 6, Pepple 1-4 0-0 2, Bertain 1-2 0-0 2, Hanshaw 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 17-52 11-14 51.

SACRAMENTO ST. (8-16)

Komagum 3-3 2-2 8, Chappell 5-13 1-1 12, FitzPatrick 5-9 0-0 15, Wilbon 7-10 0-0 15, Fowler 9-15 5-7 23, Barros 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkin 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Seng 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 8-10 83.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-17 (Salih 2-4, Anderson 1-2, McHugh 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertain 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1), Sacramento St. 9-19 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Wilbon 1-1, Barros 1-2, Chappell 1-6, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho 23 (Christensen 10), Sacramento St. 35 (Komagum 11). Assists_Idaho 13 (Christensen, Anderson, Salih 3), Sacramento St. 17 (Chappell 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 17, Sacramento St. 16. A_565 (1,012).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!