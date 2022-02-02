Sacramento State hosts Northern Arizona after Cone’s 26-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-13, 3-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-11, 2-8 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-66 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Hornets have gone 3-5 in home games. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lumberjacks won 70-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Cone led the Lumberjacks with 36 points, and Zach Chappell led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Fowler is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hornets. Chappell is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Carson Towt is averaging 7.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

