Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary’s 65

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (12-15)
M.Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Offurum 5-12 1-1 11, Opoku 6-9 0-1 12, Benjamin 4-13 2-2 11, D.Thomas 5-9 0-0 11, Reaves 1-7 0-0 3, Gibson 3-7 0-0 6, Leffew 3-6 0-0 7, Barton 2-2 0-0 4, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 3-4 65.
SACRED HEART (9-19)
Galette 6-7 2-3 17, Johnson 3-6 0-5 6, Clarke 7-13 3-3 21, Ty.Thomas 5-14 2-2 14, Watson 3-6 4-4 10, Dutreil 1-5 1-2 3, Sixsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, Reilly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 12-19 77.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 4-24 (Leffew 1-4, D.Thomas 1-5, Benjamin 1-6, Reaves 1-6, Offurum 0-1, Gibson 0-2), Sacred Heart 9-20 (Clarke 4-6, Galette 3-4, Ty.Thomas 2-8, Watson 0-2). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 29 (Offurum 7), Sacred Heart 34 (Johnson 12). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 12 (Benjamin 3), Sacred Heart 15 (Clarke, Ty.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 21, Sacred Heart 10.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.