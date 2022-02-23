Trending:
Sacred Heart takes on Mount St. Mary’s following Thomas’ 26-point game

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-19, 4-10 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Tanner Thomas scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-79 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Pioneers have gone 4-7 at home. Sacred Heart has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 8-6 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 98-59 on Jan. 22. Mezie Offurum scored 22 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 16.3 points for the Pioneers. Alex Watson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Jalen Benjamin is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.9 points and four assists. Offurum is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

