Sacred Heart visits Merrimack after Minor’s 20-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-18, 4-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-15, 7-7 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Minor scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 64-44 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors are 6-7 on their home court. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.4 assists per game led by Mikey Watkins averaging 4.0.

The Pioneers are 4-9 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the NEC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 8.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won 70-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Minor led the Warriors with 24 points, and Galette led the Pioneers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is averaging 15.1 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Malik Edmead is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke is averaging 16.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.