Saint Francis (BKN) visits Mount St. Mary’s after Moreno’s 23-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-17, 5-9 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-14, 8-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Larry Moreno scored 23 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 67-50 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s leads the NEC shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Nana Opoku shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Terriers have gone 5-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) allows 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 69-61 on Jan. 8. Josh Reaves scored 19 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Michael Cubbage is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Terriers. Patrick Emilien is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

