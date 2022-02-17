Saint Francis (BKN) visits Mount St. Mary’s following Moreno’s 23-point outing

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-17, 5-9 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-14, 8-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -6.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) faces the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Larry Moreno scored 23 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 67-50 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Mountaineers are 7-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 5-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Reaves led the Mountaineers with 19 points, and Rob Higgins led the Terriers with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Mezie Offurum is shooting 43.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Michael Cubbage is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Terriers. Patrick Emilien is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

