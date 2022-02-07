Saint John’s (NY) hosts No. 12 Villanova after Dixon’s 24-point game

Villanova Wildcats (17-6, 10-3 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 5-6 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova visits the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Eric Dixon scored 24 points in Villanova’s 85-74 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm are 10-4 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) is sixth in the Big East shooting 33.8% from downtown, led by Rafael Pinzon shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 10-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 15-6 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 73-62 on Jan. 29. Collin Gillespie scored 17 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Posh Alexander is averaging 14.2 points, five assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Gillespie is averaging 17.2 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

