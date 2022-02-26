Saint John’s (NY) visits DePaul after Freeman-Liberty’s 25-point game

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points in DePaul’s 68-65 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-7 in home games. DePaul averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Red Storm are 7-9 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Storm won the last meeting 89-84 on Jan. 5. Julian Champagnie scored 34 points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Blue Demons. Brandon Johnson is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Champagnie is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 10.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.