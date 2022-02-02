Saint Louis 92, George Mason 90, 2OT

SAINT LOUIS (14-6)

Okoro 6-8 2-2 14, Collins 11-24 10-10 35, Jimerson 3-14 0-0 8, Nesbitt 4-9 4-5 14, Thatch 2-7 0-0 5, Hargrove 2-6 0-1 5, Linssen 1-2 3-4 5, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, D.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-77 19-22 92.

GEORGE MASON (11-8)

Oduro 11-22 9-13 32, Cooper 8-15 1-2 22, Gaines 2-3 8-9 12, Johnson 3-10 0-0 7, Schwartz 6-14 1-4 15, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Polite 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Gadsden 0-0 0-0 0, Hartwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 19-28 90.

Halftime_Saint Louis 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 11-30 (Collins 3-7, Nesbitt 2-6, Jimerson 2-7, Hargrove 1-2, Thatch 1-2, D.Jones 1-3, Williams 1-3), George Mason 9-21 (Cooper 5-11, Schwartz 2-4, Oduro 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Okoro, Linssen. Rebounds_Saint Louis 34 (Okoro 9), George Mason 42 (Gaines 17). Assists_Saint Louis 18 (Collins 13), George Mason 11 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 30, George Mason 19.

