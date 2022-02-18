Saint Louis visits Davidson following Loyer’s 24-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (18-8, 9-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Foster Loyer scored 24 points in Davidson’s 72-61 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Davidson is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens are 9-4 in A-10 play. Saint Louis has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats and Billikens match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Yuri Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

