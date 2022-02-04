Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Portland 54

SAINT MARY’S (CAL.) (18-4)

Bowen 4-7 0-0 11, Tass 5-8 2-2 12, Johnson 7-16 1-2 17, Marciulionis 0-3 0-0 0, Ducas 2-7 0-0 6, Kuhse 2-8 2-2 8, Fotu 4-7 0-0 9, Mullins 0-2 0-1 0, Saxen 2-4 0-0 4, Barrett 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 29-66 5-7 75.

PORTLAND (11-11)

Wood 1-6 1-2 3, Austin 2-6 2-2 6, Meadows 3-9 4-4 10, Nduka 1-4 3-4 5, Robertson 6-11 2-2 15, Harvey 3-4 0-1 6, Sjolund 1-1 0-0 3, Vucinic 2-4 2-2 6, Milosevic 0-1 0-0 0, Silveira 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 14-17 54.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12-34 (Bowen 3-5, Brown 2-3, Ducas 2-5, Kuhse 2-6, Johnson 2-8, Fotu 1-2, Mullins 0-2, Marciulionis 0-3), Portland 2-7 (Sjolund 1-1, Robertson 1-2, Austin 0-1, Meadows 0-1, Wood 0-2). Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 32 (Ducas 7), Portland 31 (Nduka 10). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 17 (Ducas 5), Portland 10 (Nduka, Robertson 3). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 15, Portland 13.

