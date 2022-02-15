Saint Peter’s and Iona face off in conference showdown

Iona Gaels (20-5, 12-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-9, 9-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Tuesday.

The Peacocks are 7-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks third in the MAAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.1.

The Gaels are 12-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Gaels won the last matchup 85-77 on Jan. 30. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 17 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 45.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dylan van Eyck is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

