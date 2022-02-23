On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Salzburg hit by 15 COVID cases among players and staff

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:13 am
< a min read
      

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Austrian champion Salzburg canceled training on Wednesday after reporting 15 coronavirus cases among players and staff.

Salzburg didn’t specify how many of the cases were players but said some players had “rather light symptoms” and that everyone involved is in isolation.

The outbreak comes a week after Salzburg drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 meeting in the Champions League. The second leg is March 8 in Munich.

“We are currently still ready to train and to play,” sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement. “However, now we have to track further developments among the non-infected players very closely, together with our medical department, and react if needed.”

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Salzburg leads the Austrian league by 17 points and is next in action against LASK Linz on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!