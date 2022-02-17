Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (17-8)
Simmons 3-13 3-4 9, Cameron 4-9 3-4 12, Mason 4-8 5-6 13, Miller 2-6 6-6 10, Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Daniels 1-6 6-6 8, Steele 5-11 0-0 11, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 23-26 71.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (16-11)
Ikpe 3-6 5-5 11, Lampley 2-9 3-5 8, May 2-4 2-4 6, Ray 6-13 3-4 16, Flagg 8-14 2-5 20, Powers 3-6 0-0 7, Grant 2-3 0-0 4, Scroggins 0-2 1-1 1, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Karwowski 1-2 0-0 2, Nicholas 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 27-60 16-25 75.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-25 (Morris 2-3, Cameron 1-4, Steele 1-5, Daniels 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Mason 0-3, Miller 0-3, Simmons 0-3), Sam Houston St. 5-18 (Flagg 2-4, Powers 1-2, Ray 1-3, Lampley 1-5, Cook 0-1, Grant 0-1, Karwowski 0-1, May 0-1). Fouled Out_Morris. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 43 (Simmons, Miller 10), Sam Houston St. 29 (May, Flagg 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Daniels 7), Sam Houston St. 12 (Flagg 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 24, Sam Houston St. 19. A_382 (6,110).
