Sam Houston St. 77, Dixie St. 53

DIXIE ST. (11-11)

Leter 3-9 5-6 12, Schofield 5-12 3-5 15, Gooden 4-11 0-3 8, Pope 2-5 2-2 7, Staine 0-5 2-2 2, Gonsalves 0-2 2-3 2, Mulibea 2-6 0-0 5, Nicolds 1-5 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Allfrey 0-1 0-0 0, Edmonds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 14-21 53.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (14-10)

Ikpe 3-5 0-1 6, Lampley 6-16 0-0 16, May 1-5 1-3 3, Ray 1-5 0-0 2, Flagg 10-16 3-4 26, Grant 2-5 1-2 7, Cook 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-3 0-0 2, Scroggins 2-3 2-2 6, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Karwowski 2-2 0-0 4, Martina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 7-12 77.

Halftime_Sam Houston St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 5-26 (Schofield 2-5, Leter 1-3, Pope 1-3, Mulibea 1-4, Gilbert 0-2, Gonsalves 0-2, Nicolds 0-2, Staine 0-2, Gooden 0-3), Sam Houston St. 10-27 (Lampley 4-13, Flagg 3-6, Grant 2-3, Cook 1-3, Powers 0-1, Ray 0-1). Fouled Out_Staine. Rebounds_Dixie St. 31 (Schofield 7), Sam Houston St. 46 (May 9). Assists_Dixie St. 13 (Gooden 6), Sam Houston St. 23 (Flagg 6). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 19, Sam Houston St. 21. A_426 (6,110).

