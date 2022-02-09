Samford 65, Wofford 60, OT

WOFFORD (14-11)
Mack 7-17 4-4 20, Klesmit 3-11 7-10 15, Larson 2-9 4-4 9, Patterson 1-3 3-3 5, Safford 1-6 0-0 2, L.Turner 1-4 0-0 3, Bigelow 0-3 2-2 2, Godwin 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-55 20-23 60.
SAMFORD (15-9)
Dye 0-2 2-2 2, Marshall 6-10 3-4 15, Cardet 2-4 4-4 8, Glover 7-24 2-4 18, Kaifes 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 1-7 1-3 3, Rillie 2-3 1-2 6, Tryon 5-8 2-2 13, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 15-21 65.
Halftime_Wofford 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 6-27 (Mack 2-4, Klesmit 2-7, L.Turner 1-3, Larson 1-7, Bigelow 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Safford 0-4), Samford 4-24 (Glover 2-10, Rillie 1-2, Tryon 1-3, Cardet 0-1, Dye 0-1, Kaifes 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Campbell 0-4). Fouled Out_Safford, Marshall. Rebounds_Wofford 36 (Mack, Larson 10), Samford 37 (Marshall 10). Assists_Wofford 11 (Klesmit, Patterson 3), Samford 11 (Glover, Rillie 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 18, Samford 21. A_1,343 (4,974).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments