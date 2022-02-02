Samford 80, Chattanooga 72

CHATTANOOGA (18-5)

Banks 2-6 1-2 6, De Sousa 4-6 0-0 8, Hankton 3-4 0-0 6, Jean-Baptiste 11-20 1-3 31, M.Smith 4-12 0-1 8, Caldwell 0-4 2-3 2, Ayeni 2-4 0-0 4, Diggs 1-2 2-2 4, Ledford 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-61 6-11 72.

SAMFORD (14-8)

Dye 4-8 5-8 15, Marshall 4-7 5-6 13, Cardet 3-9 0-0 7, Glover 8-11 4-6 20, Kaifes 1-2 0-0 3, Campbell 4-11 3-5 13, Rillie 1-1 2-2 4, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0, Tryon 2-5 0-0 5, Richey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 19-27 80.

Halftime_Samford 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 10-25 (Jean-Baptiste 8-13, Ledford 1-2, Banks 1-4, Hankton 0-1, M.Smith 0-2, Caldwell 0-3), Samford 7-23 (Dye 2-3, Campbell 2-7, Kaifes 1-2, Cardet 1-3, Tryon 1-4, Glover 0-2, Marshall 0-2). Rebounds_Chattanooga 33 (M.Smith 8), Samford 28 (Dye 11). Assists_Chattanooga 14 (Jean-Baptiste, M.Smith, Caldwell 3), Samford 14 (Glover 5). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 18, Samford 16. A_1,465 (4,974).

