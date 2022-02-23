Samford 83, Furman 75

FURMAN (19-11)
Slawson 5-9 0-0 10, Bothwell 8-18 2-3 21, Foster 3-7 4-4 12, Garrison 2-10 0-0 5, Hunter 6-11 0-0 16, Hughey 2-4 0-0 5, Hien 1-2 1-2 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 7-9 75.
SAMFORD (20-9)
Dye 9-12 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 8-10 16, Campbell 4-8 2-2 12, Glover 8-16 4-7 22, Kaifes 3-4 0-0 7, Tryon 2-3 0-0 4, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0, Rillie 1-1 0-0 3, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 14-19 83.
Halftime_Samford 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-35 (Hunter 4-7, Bothwell 3-9, Foster 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Hughey 1-2, Garrison 1-7, Hien 0-1, Pegues 0-1, Slawson 0-3), Samford 7-15 (Glover 2-4, Campbell 2-5, Rillie 1-1, Dye 1-2, Kaifes 1-2, Tryon 0-1). Rebounds_Furman 25 (Slawson 8), Samford 28 (Marshall 9). Assists_Furman 19 (Slawson 6), Samford 11 (Glover 6). Total Fouls_Furman 17, Samford 13. A_2,512 (4,974).
