Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Samford 83, Furman 75

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

FURMAN (19-11)

Slawson 5-9 0-0 10, Bothwell 8-18 2-3 21, Foster 3-7 4-4 12, Garrison 2-10 0-0 5, Hunter 6-11 0-0 16, Hughey 2-4 0-0 5, Hien 1-2 1-2 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 7-9 75.

SAMFORD (20-9)

Dye 9-12 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 8-10 16, Campbell 4-8 2-2 12, Glover 8-16 4-7 22, Kaifes 3-4 0-0 7, Tryon 2-3 0-0 4, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0, Rillie 1-1 0-0 3, Lobach 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 14-19 83.

Halftime_Samford 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-35 (Hunter 4-7, Bothwell 3-9, Foster 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Hughey 1-2, Garrison 1-7, Hien 0-1, Pegues 0-1, Slawson 0-3), Samford 7-15 (Glover 2-4, Campbell 2-5, Rillie 1-1, Dye 1-2, Kaifes 1-2, Tryon 0-1). Rebounds_Furman 25 (Slawson 8), Samford 28 (Marshall 9). Assists_Furman 19 (Slawson 6), Samford 11 (Glover 6). Total Fouls_Furman 17, Samford 13. A_2,512 (4,974).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!