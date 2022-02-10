San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 62

SAN DIEGO ST. (14-6)
K.Johnson 4-6 0-2 8, Mensah 3-4 1-2 7, Bradley 9-17 6-7 28, Butler 2-9 0-0 4, Pulliam 1-8 4-4 6, Tomaic 3-4 2-2 8, Seiko 1-3 0-0 3, Baker-Mazara 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 26-57 15-19 72.
SAN JOSE ST. (7-16)
Anderson 3-7 3-5 10, Gorener 3-8 0-0 8, Amey 8-16 4-5 23, Cardenas Torre 3-8 1-1 9, Moore 4-10 2-5 11, Kuath 0-2 1-2 1, O’Garro 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 11-18 62.
Halftime_San Diego St. 28-22. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 5-15 (Bradley 4-6, Seiko 1-3, Baker-Mazara 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Butler 0-3), San Jose St. 9-26 (Amey 3-6, Cardenas Torre 2-6, Gorener 2-7, Moore 1-3, Anderson 1-4). Rebounds_San Diego St. 31 (Tomaic 8), San Jose St. 32 (Amey 12). Assists_San Diego St. 9 (Butler, Pulliam 3), San Jose St. 10 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 17, San Jose St. 13. A_2,541 (5,000).
