San Diego St. 77, San Jose St. 52

SAN JOSE ST. (8-20)
Anderson 3-6 1-2 7, Gorener 1-5 4-5 6, Diallo 3-6 0-0 6, Cardenas Torre 4-13 0-0 9, Moore 7-11 5-5 20, Robinson 1-3 2-2 4, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, O’Garro 0-2 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 12-14 52.
SAN DIEGO ST. (18-7)
K.Johnson 4-5 6-6 14, Mensah 4-6 0-2 8, Bradley 7-13 0-0 15, Butler 2-6 0-0 4, Pulliam 4-7 4-4 13, Baker-Mazara 6-12 2-2 16, Seiko 1-4 0-0 3, Tomaic 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 0-1 0-1 0, Alger 1-3 0-0 2, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0, Tr.Broughton 0-1 0-0 0, Ty.Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 12-15 77.
Halftime_San Diego St. 36-25. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 2-19 (Moore 1-3, Cardenas Torre 1-8, O’Garro 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Gorener 0-4), San Diego St. 5-15 (Baker-Mazara 2-5, Pulliam 1-1, Bradley 1-2, Seiko 1-3, Tr.Broughton 0-1, Butler 0-3). Fouled Out_Cardenas Torre. Rebounds_San Jose St. 23 (Diallo 6), San Diego St. 34 (Mensah 13). Assists_San Jose St. 9 (Robinson 3), San Diego St. 14 (K.Johnson, Bradley 3). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 16, San Diego St. 14.
