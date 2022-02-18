San Diego State faces Fresno State after Bradley’s 22-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (16-6, 8-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Matt Bradley scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 75-56 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 at home. Fresno State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aztecs are 8-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC giving up only 57.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.1 points. Orlando Robinson is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Bradley is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

