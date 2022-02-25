San Diego State puts home win streak on the line against San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -22; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs face San Jose State.

The Aztecs are 12-1 on their home court. San Diego State scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-14 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Aztecs won the last matchup 72-62 on Feb. 10. Matt Bradley scored 28 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Omari Moore is averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

