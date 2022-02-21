San Diego State visits Boise State following Baker’s 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits the Boise State Broncos after Chad Baker scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 61-44 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 11-3 on their home court. Boise State is third in the MWC in team defense, giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Aztecs are 9-3 in MWC play. San Diego State is third in college basketball giving up 57.1 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last meeting 42-37 on Jan. 23. Tyson Degenhart scored 14 points points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot is averaging 10.6 points for the Broncos. Abu Kigab is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Matt Bradley is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

