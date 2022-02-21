Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 104, Pacific 71

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (22-7)

Massalski 2-4 0-0 4, Tape 3-4 1-1 7, Bouyea 5-8 3-5 15, Shabazz 6-7 4-4 21, Stefanini 5-7 2-2 14, Rishwain 4-8 4-4 14, Kunen 2-5 2-2 7, Markovetskyy 3-5 1-3 7, Meeks 3-8 1-1 9, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Newbury 2-2 1-2 6, Visser 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 19-24 104.

PACIFIC (8-19)

Anderson 3-8 5-7 11, Bailey 4-9 8-10 20, Avdalovic 1-6 2-3 5, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson-Rouse 0-1 2-2 2, Blake 6-11 3-4 16, Byers 4-5 2-2 10, Freeman 2-3 1-1 5, Bell 0-3 0-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 23-31 71.

Halftime_San Francisco 48-24. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 15-29 (Shabazz 5-6, Bouyea 2-2, Stefanini 2-4, Rishwain 2-5, Meeks 2-6, Newbury 1-1, Kunen 1-4, Hawthorne 0-1), Pacific 6-14 (Bailey 4-4, Blake 1-2, Avdalovic 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Bell 0-2). Rebounds_San Francisco 34 (Markovetskyy 7), Pacific 23 (Anderson 5). Assists_San Francisco 22 (Bouyea 11), Pacific 7 (Crockrell 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 25, Pacific 21.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!