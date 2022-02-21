San Francisco 104, Pacific 71

SAN FRANCISCO (22-7)
Massalski 2-4 0-0 4, Tape 3-4 1-1 7, Bouyea 5-8 3-5 15, Shabazz 6-7 4-4 21, Stefanini 5-7 2-2 14, Rishwain 4-8 4-4 14, Kunen 2-5 2-2 7, Markovetskyy 3-5 1-3 7, Meeks 3-8 1-1 9, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Newbury 2-2 1-2 6, Visser 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 19-24 104.
PACIFIC (8-19)
Anderson 3-8 5-7 11, Bailey 4-9 8-10 20, Avdalovic 1-6 2-3 5, Crockrell 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson-Rouse 0-1 2-2 2, Blake 6-11 3-4 16, Byers 4-5 2-2 10, Freeman 2-3 1-1 5, Bell 0-3 0-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 23-31 71.
Halftime_San Francisco 48-24. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 15-29 (Shabazz 5-6, Bouyea 2-2, Stefanini 2-4, Rishwain 2-5, Meeks 2-6, Newbury 1-1, Kunen 1-4, Hawthorne 0-1), Pacific 6-14 (Bailey 4-4, Blake 1-2, Avdalovic 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Bell 0-2). Rebounds_San Francisco 34 (Markovetskyy 7), Pacific 23 (Anderson 5). Assists_San Francisco 22 (Bouyea 11), Pacific 7 (Crockrell 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 25, Pacific 21.
