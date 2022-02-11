San Francisco 105, Pepperdine 61

PEPPERDINE (7-19)
Lewis 0-9 2-2 2, Zidek 1-3 2-2 4, Basham 2-4 2-8 6, Mallette 8-12 5-6 23, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 9, Munson 2-3 2-6 6, Polk 3-5 0-0 6, Ohia Obioha 1-2 3-4 5, Deng 0-3 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 16-28 61.
SAN FRANCISCO (20-6)
Massalski 5-9 0-0 10, Tape 1-2 2-2 4, Bouyea 6-9 5-5 18, Shabazz 9-18 1-1 24, Stefanini 7-15 1-1 21, Rishwain 1-9 2-2 5, Meeks 3-6 2-4 9, Kunen 2-2 0-0 4, Markovetskyy 1-1 2-2 4, Hawthorne 1-2 1-3 3, Bieker 0-1 1-2 1, Newbury 0-0 0-1 0, Ryuny 1-1 0-0 2, Visser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-75 17-23 105.
Halftime_San Francisco 60-27. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-20 (Mitchell 3-5, Mallette 2-5, Zidek 0-1, Deng 0-2, Polk 0-2, Lewis 0-5), San Francisco 14-39 (Stefanini 6-13, Shabazz 5-9, Bouyea 1-3, Meeks 1-4, Rishwain 1-8, Bieker 0-1, Hawthorne 0-1). Fouled Out_Ohia Obioha. Rebounds_Pepperdine 26 (Munson 6), San Francisco 45 (Massalski 10). Assists_Pepperdine 12 (Basham, Mitchell, Polk 3), San Francisco 24 (Stefanini 6). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 20, San Francisco 21. A_2,321 (5,300).
