Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Jose State heads to San Diego State for conference matchup

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

San Jose State Spartans (8-19, 1-14 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Bradley and the San Diego State Aztecs host Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 12-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks third in college basketball giving up 57.1 points per game while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Spartans are 1-14 against conference opponents. San Jose State is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Aztecs won the last matchup 72-62 on Feb. 10. Bradley scored 28 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Mensah is averaging 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Moore is averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!