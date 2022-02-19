San Jose State hosts New Mexico on home slide

New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State aims to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over New Mexico.

The Spartans are 6-8 on their home court. San Jose State is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 3-9 in conference play. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Lobos won the last matchup 86-70 on Jan. 29. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Lobos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Smith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.8 points. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Jaelen House is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 59.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

