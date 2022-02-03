Santa Clara 79, Loyola Marymount 60

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-10)

Leaupepe 5-10 3-4 14, Merkviladze 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Quintana 4-10 3-3 14, Scott 5-13 3-4 13, Shelton 4-10 0-0 9, Marble 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 9-11 60.

SANTA CLARA (14-8)

Braun 4-8 0-0 9, Justice 5-7 1-2 13, Vrankic 4-4 4-4 13, Pipes 3-8 4-4 11, J.Williams 5-10 2-3 12, Stewart 4-5 4-4 12, Bediako 1-3 0-0 2, G.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Tomley 0-1 0-0 0, Tongue 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 15-17 79.

Halftime_Santa Clara 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 7-25 (Quintana 3-6, Anderson 1-3, Leaupepe 1-4, Merkviladze 1-4, Shelton 1-5, Scott 0-1, Marble 0-2), Santa Clara 6-15 (Justice 2-3, Braun 1-1, Vrankic 1-1, Pipes 1-4, G.Williams 1-4, Tomley 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 23 (Scott 8), Santa Clara 36 (Justice 10). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Quintana 4), Santa Clara 17 (Braun, Vrankic 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 16, Santa Clara 14.

