Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 73

SANTA CLARA (19-10)
Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Justice 3-9 0-0 6, Vrankic 5-8 0-1 10, Pipes 5-10 1-1 14, J.Williams 11-15 3-3 25, Bediako 6-9 1-3 13, G.Williams 6-6 1-2 15, Holt 2-4 0-0 4, Stewart 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 38-66 8-12 89.
PEPPERDINE (7-23)
Zidek 5-16 2-2 15, Ohia Obioha 4-8 1-2 9, Mitchell 4-12 0-0 9, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Yoon 4-7 1-1 10, Mallette 11-18 0-1 24, Basham 2-2 0-0 4, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 4-6 73.
Halftime_Santa Clara 50-43. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-17 (Pipes 3-5, G.Williams 2-2, Stewart 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Braun 0-2, J.Williams 0-2, Justice 0-4), Pepperdine 7-21 (Zidek 3-8, Mallette 2-3, Yoon 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Santa Clara 36 (Pipes, J.Williams, Bediako 8), Pepperdine 26 (Ohia Obioha 13). Assists_Santa Clara 15 (J.Williams 6), Pepperdine 16 (Mitchell, Yoon 5). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 12, Pepperdine 14.
