Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount (CA) after Vrankic’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-10, 2-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-8, 4-3 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Loyola Marymount Lions after Josip Vrankic scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 81-59 win against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 11-3 at home. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Lions have gone 2-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) is eighth in the WCC scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The Broncos and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Broncos. Vrankic is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Eli Scott is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shelton is averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon