Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Santa Clara tops Loyola Marymount 79-60

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points apiece as Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 79-60 on Thursday night.

Jalen Williams and Carlos Stewart each added 12 points for the Broncos. PJ Pipes chipped in 11. Williams also had six rebounds.

Joe Quintana had 14 points for the Lions (9-11, 2-6 West Coast Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Keli Leaupepe also scored 14 points. Eli Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water