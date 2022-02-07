Santiago leads Kent State against Bowling Green after 21-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (12-11, 5-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-9, 8-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Giovanni Santiago scored 21 points in Kent State’s 90-71 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Golden Flashes have gone 7-4 at home. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Sincere Carry averaging 3.0.

The Falcons have gone 5-7 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is third in the MAC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Daeqwon Plowden averaging 7.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won the last matchup 91-83 on Jan. 29. Carry scored 30 points points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Carry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Plowden is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon is averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

