On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Freestyle Skiing Start List

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

Men

Freeski Halfpipe

Final

1. Gus Kenworthy, Britain.

2. Robin Briguet, Switzerland.

3. Kevin Rolland, France.

4. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

5. Simon D Artois, Canada.

6. Alex Ferreira, United States.

7. Noah Bowman, Canada.

8. Brendan Mackay, Canada.

9. David Wise, United States.

10. Birk Irving, United States.

11. Nico Porteous, New Zealand.

12. Aaron Blunck, United States.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery