Saturday’s Freestyle Skiing Start List

Saturday
Men
Freeski Halfpipe
Final
1. Gus Kenworthy, Britain.
2. Robin Briguet, Switzerland.
3. Kevin Rolland, France.
4. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand.
5. Simon D Artois, Canada.
6. Alex Ferreira, United States.
7. Noah Bowman, Canada.
8. Brendan Mackay, Canada.
9. David Wise, United States.
10. Birk Irving, United States.
11. Nico Porteous, New Zealand.
12. Aaron Blunck, United States.
