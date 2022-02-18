Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe

GOLD_Nico Porteous, New Zealand

SILVER_David Wise, United States

BRONZE_Alex Ferreira, United States

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery