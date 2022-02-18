Saturday’s Olympic Medalists

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
GOLD_Nico Porteous, New Zealand
SILVER_David Wise, United States
BRONZE_Alex Ferreira, United States
