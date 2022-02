BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Highland, Mo. 73, Arundel Christian 55

Landon 68, Potomac School, Va. 59

New Hope Academy 73, Bishop Guilfoyle, Pa. 70

Seneca Valley 57, Quince Orchard 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.