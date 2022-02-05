Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 58, Heritage-Newport News 43
Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31
Fauquier 37, Liberty-Bealeton 22
Fuqua School 45, Amelia Academy 28
Glen Allen 53, Woodbridge 42
Grafton 70, York 22
Grundy 51, Hurley 45
Henrico 77, Dinwiddie 34
Honaker 57, Marion 38
James Wood 64, John Handley 21
John Battle 49, Lee High 46
Kecoughtan 61, Phoebus 33
Kempsville 57, Frank Cox 15
Madeira School 38, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 37
Massaponax 65, John Marshall 41
Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 26
North Stafford 44, Brooke Point 35
Northwood 31, Council 10
Norview 52, Louisa 45
Potomac School 87, Episcopal 56
Princess Anne 65, Salem-Va. Beach 37
Shining Star Sports 49, Bishop O’Connell 36
Steward School 55, Highland-Warrenton 46
TPLS Christian 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 42
William Byrd 45, Franklin County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Forest Park vs. Colgan, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
