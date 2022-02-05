Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Carmel 57
Blue Ridge School 61, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 59
Carlisle 46, The Covenant School 45
Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Western Branch 42
Eastern Montgomery 40, Montcalm, W.Va. 34
Eastern View 91, Spotsylvania 49
Flint Hill School 76, Episcopal 72
Fuqua School 69, Amelia Academy 65
Graham 69, Martinsville 57
Grassfield 71, Smithfield 61
Heritage-Newport News 58, Bethel 55
Highland Springs 52, Norfolk Collegiate 44
Highland-Monterey 84, Narrows 30
Highland-Warrenton 73, Arundel Christian, Md. 55
James River-Buchanan 63, Parry McCluer 55
Jefferson Forest 58, Staunton River 52
John Handley 69, James Wood 58
Kecoughtan 70, Phoebus 56
Landon, Md. 68, Potomac School 59
Liberty-Bealeton 54, Fauquier 50
Madison County 58, Mountain View 26
Miller School def. Eastern Mennonite, forfeit
New Covenant 50, Stuart Hall 37
Northampton 70, Franklin 58
Northwood 75, Council 44
Princess Anne 50, Salem-Va. Beach 46
Regents 56, Ridgeview Christian 40
Roanoke Catholic 70, Auburn 49
Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 61
Springdale Prep, Md. 80, Fairfax Christian 64
Steward School 49, Benedictine 43
Twin Springs 58, J.I. Burton 32
Varina 71, Lloyd Bird 59
Virginia Prep Sports 64, Raleigh Home, N.C. 32
William Byrd 75, Amherst County 54
William Campbell 47, Altavista 43
Wilson Memorial 68, Waynesboro 38
Woodberry Forest 64, Richmond Christian 41
Woodside 80, Jamestown 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments