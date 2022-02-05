Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Motley Fool Money
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 58, Carmel 57

Blue Ridge School 61, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 59

Carlisle 46, The Covenant School 45

Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Western Branch 42

Eastern Montgomery 40, Montcalm, W.Va. 34

Eastern View 91, Spotsylvania 49

Flint Hill School 76, Episcopal 72

Fuqua School 69, Amelia Academy 65

Graham 69, Martinsville 57

Grassfield 71, Smithfield 61

Heritage-Newport News 58, Bethel 55

Highland Springs 52, Norfolk Collegiate 44

Highland-Monterey 84, Narrows 30

Highland-Warrenton 73, Arundel Christian, Md. 55

James River-Buchanan 63, Parry McCluer 55

Jefferson Forest 58, Staunton River 52

John Handley 69, James Wood 58

Kecoughtan 70, Phoebus 56

Landon, Md. 68, Potomac School 59

Liberty-Bealeton 54, Fauquier 50

Madison County 58, Mountain View 26

Miller School def. Eastern Mennonite, forfeit

New Covenant 50, Stuart Hall 37

Northampton 70, Franklin 58

Northwood 75, Council 44

Princess Anne 50, Salem-Va. Beach 46

Regents 56, Ridgeview Christian 40

Roanoke Catholic 70, Auburn 49

Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Union 61

Springdale Prep, Md. 80, Fairfax Christian 64

Steward School 49, Benedictine 43

Twin Springs 58, J.I. Burton 32

Varina 71, Lloyd Bird 59

Virginia Prep Sports 64, Raleigh Home, N.C. 32

William Byrd 75, Amherst County 54

William Campbell 47, Altavista 43

Wilson Memorial 68, Waynesboro 38

Woodberry Forest 64, Richmond Christian 41

Woodside 80, Jamestown 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

