Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Montour 64, Belle Vernon 53
Quaker Valley 74, Lincoln Park Charter 63
Class 4A District VI=
Semifinal=
Central Martinsburg 62, Bedford 34
Class 1A WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Union 66, Imani Christian Academy 54
Class 3A District XI=
Quarterfinal=
1A District IV=
Semifinal=
North Penn/Liberty 54, Northumberland Christian 33Palmerton 62, Salisbury 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
