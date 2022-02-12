Saturday’s Skeleton Results

Saturday
Women
Heat 3
1. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:01.44.
2. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:01.72.
3. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:01.79.
4. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:01.86.
5. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:01.90.
6. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.15.
7. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.22.
8. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.23.
9. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.24.
10. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.27.
11. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.34.
12. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.39.
13. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.43.
14. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.45.
15. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.51.
16. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.53.
17. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.55.
18. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.65.
19. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.71.
19. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.71.
21. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:02.82.
22. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:02.83.
23. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:03.24.
24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.55.
25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:04.84.
Heat 4
1. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:01.63.
2. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:01.87.
3. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.05.
4. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.11.
5. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.21.
6. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:02.26.
6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.26.
6. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.26.
9. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.33.
10. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.34.
10. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.34.
12. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.37.
13. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.40.
14. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.41.
15. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.45.
16. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.70.
17. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.79.
17. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.79.
19. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.94.
20. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:03.73.
