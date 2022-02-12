On Air: Safe Money Radio
Saturday’s Skeleton Results

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 8:30 am
Saturday

Women

Heat 3

1. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:01.44.

2. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:01.72.

3. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:01.79.

4. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:01.86.

5. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:01.90.

6. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.15.

7. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.22.

8. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.23.

9. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.24.

10. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.27.

11. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:02.34.

12. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.39.

13. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.43.

14. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.45.

15. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.51.

16. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.53.

17. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.55.

18. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.65.

19. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.71.

19. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.71.

21. Brogan Crowley, Britain, 1:02.82.

22. Kim Eunji, South Korea, 1:02.83.

23. Kelly Curtis, United States, 1:03.24.

24. Kellie Delka, Puerto Rico, 1:04.55.

25. Katie Tannenbaum, U.S. Virgin Islands, 1:04.84.

Heat 4

1. Hannah Neise, Germany, 1:01.63.

2. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:01.87.

3. Valentina Margaglio, Italy, 1:02.05.

4. Jaclyn Narracott, Australia, 1:02.11.

5. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:02.21.

6. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:02.26.

6. Anna Fernstaedt, Czech Republic, 1:02.26.

6. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:02.26.

9. Zhao Dan, China, 1:02.33.

10. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:02.34.

10. Yulia Kanakina, ROC, 1:02.34.

12. Elena Nikitina, ROC, 1:02.37.

13. Nicole Rocha Silveira, Brazil, 1:02.40.

14. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:02.41.

15. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:02.45.

16. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:02.70.

17. Endija Terauda, Latvia, 1:02.79.

17. Alina Tararychenkova, ROC, 1:02.79.

19. Li Yuxi, China, 1:02.94.

20. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:03.73.

