FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named assistant general manager Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations & strategy.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Blake Hillman.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned M Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyskov (Czech Republic).

