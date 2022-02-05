Saturday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Will not retain special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. Promoted senior analyst John Dunn to tight ends coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named assistant general manager Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations & strategy.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Blake Hillman.
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — D Joe Masonius recalled by Utica (AHL).
Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Assigned G Frank Marotte by San Diego (AHL). Placed Tyler Poulsen on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated Fs Hugo Roy and Eric Neiley from reserve. Placed D Greg Campbell on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Assigned D Nick Boka and F Lukas Craggs by Rochester (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Quin Foreman from injured reserve. Activated F D’Artagnan Joly from reserve. Placed Fs Ben Freeman and Shawn Cameron on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Frederic Letourneau from reserve. Placed D Ryan Orgel on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Added G Justin Kapelmaster to the active roster. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster on reserve. Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier on injured reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Darick Louis-Jean. Placed G Trevin Kozlowski on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Tyler Kobryn from reserve. Placed D Jeremy Masella on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated G Alex Horawski and F Jordan Escott from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Ryan Cook and F Steven Leonard from reserve. Placed Ds Nick Schaus and Mackenzie Dwyer on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Dillon Kelley from reserve. Placed F Logan Nelson on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — D Blake Hillman returned from loan at Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve. Placed D Connor Walters on injured reserve. Traded D Adam Parsells to Greenville (ECHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Francis Meilleur. Activated F Cedric Montminy from reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — F Peter Crinella returned from loan at Springfield (AHL). Added G Lucas Renard as emergency backup goalie. Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from reserve. Placed Fs Joe Manchurek and Tyler Jeanson on reserve. Suspended G Evan Buitenhuis.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) by New York Islanders. Activated F Bobby Butler from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve. Suspended F Danny Katic. Released EBUG Joey Spagnoli.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned M Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyskov (Czech Republic).
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments