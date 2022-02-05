Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Will not retain special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. Promoted senior analyst John Dunn to tight ends coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named assistant general manager Kevin Abrams senior vice president of football operations & strategy.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Blake Hillman.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — D Joe Masonius recalled by Utica (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Assigned G Frank Marotte by San Diego (AHL). Placed Tyler Poulsen on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated Fs Hugo Roy and Eric Neiley from reserve. Placed D Greg Campbell on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Assigned D Nick Boka and F Lukas Craggs by Rochester (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Quin Foreman from injured reserve. Activated F D’Artagnan Joly from reserve. Placed Fs Ben Freeman and Shawn Cameron on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Frederic Letourneau from reserve. Placed D Ryan Orgel on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Added G Justin Kapelmaster to the active roster. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster on reserve. Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Darick Louis-Jean. Placed G Trevin Kozlowski on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Tyler Kobryn from reserve. Placed D Jeremy Masella on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated G Alex Horawski and F Jordan Escott from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Ryan Cook and F Steven Leonard from reserve. Placed Ds Nick Schaus and Mackenzie Dwyer on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Dillon Kelley from reserve. Placed F Logan Nelson on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — D Blake Hillman returned from loan at Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve. Placed D Connor Walters on injured reserve. Traded D Adam Parsells to Greenville (ECHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Francis Meilleur. Activated F Cedric Montminy from reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — F Peter Crinella returned from loan at Springfield (AHL). Added G Lucas Renard as emergency backup goalie. Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from reserve. Placed Fs Joe Manchurek and Tyler Jeanson on reserve. Suspended G Evan Buitenhuis.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) by New York Islanders. Activated F Bobby Butler from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve. Suspended F Danny Katic. Released EBUG Joey Spagnoli.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned M Ethan Dobbelaere to MFK Vyskov (Czech Republic).

