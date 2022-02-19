On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 2:57 pm
1 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Brian Flores senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned F Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned D Dakota Mermis and F Victor Rask to Iowa.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned LW Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL) on loan.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan. Recalled D Calle Rosen from Springfield.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Gemel Smith to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Adam Cracknell from the Canadian Olympic team.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cody Goloubef from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Dallas Gerads to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL). Recalled D Andrew Peski from Maine.

        Read more: Sports News

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Dallas Gerads to Cleveland (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired W Jairo Torres as a Young Designated Player via transfer from Liga MX side Atlas F.C. with a contract through 2025 pending a medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery