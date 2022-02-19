Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Brian Flores senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned F Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned D Dakota Mermis and F Victor Rask to Iowa.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned LW Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL) on loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan. Recalled D Calle Rosen from Springfield.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Gemel Smith to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Adam Cracknell from the Canadian Olympic team.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cody Goloubef from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Dallas Gerads to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL). Recalled D Andrew Peski from Maine.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Dallas Gerads to Cleveland (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired W Jairo Torres as a Young Designated Player via transfer from Liga MX side Atlas F.C. with a contract through 2025 pending a medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

