SC State 79, Delaware St. 74

DELAWARE ST. (2-22)
Baucum 5-9 2-3 12, Kent 0-5 1-3 1, Sodom 0-2 2-3 2, Carter 10-13 5-7 27, Robinson 1-6 2-2 4, Fragala 6-13 5-5 21, Perkins 1-1 2-2 5, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 19-25 74.
SC STATE (15-12)
Davis 4-15 3-3 11, Williams 2-6 0-2 4, Edwards 6-14 3-4 21, Madlock 4-6 2-4 11, Croskey 2-9 0-0 5, Brown 3-5 2-3 8, Oliver-Hampton 5-7 1-2 11, Gary 1-7 3-6 5, Lawrence 0-4 3-4 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 17-28 79.
Halftime_SC State 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 7-18 (Fragala 4-8, Carter 2-3, Perkins 1-1, Baucum 0-1, Kent 0-2, Robinson 0-3), SC State 8-27 (Edwards 6-12, Madlock 1-2, Croskey 1-7, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Gary 0-5). Fouled Out_Croskey. Rebounds_Delaware St. 30 (Baucum 6), SC State 45 (Davis 12). Assists_Delaware St. 14 (Robinson 5), SC State 17 (Madlock 7). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 24, SC State 21. A_215 (3,200).
